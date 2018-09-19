Dragons End-of-Season Jersey Auction Starts Friday

September 19, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons are making several 2018 game-worn jerseys and autographed baseballs available as part of an online auction. The auction will run from Friday, September 21st at 9:00 a.m. until Friday, September 28th at 9:00 a.m.

Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Dragons Foundation. Go to this link to view the items and to bid: www.DaytonDragons.com/Auction

All jerseys in the auction are autographed by the player or coach. Jerseys for the following players/coaches are featured in the auction:

White (Home) Autographed/Game-Worn Jerseys

#3, Hunter Greene

#18, John Ghyzel

#29, Mark Kolozsvary

Orange (Home/Friday) Autographed/Game-Worn Jerseys

#2, Jeter Downs

#3, Hunter Greene

#7, Jonathan India

#18, John Ghyzel

#24, Hendrix Clementina

Green (Home/Sunday) Autographed/Game-Worn Jerseys

#3, Hunter Greene

Gray (Road) Autographed/Game-Worn Jerseys

#18, John Ghyzel

#24, Hendrix Clementina

#29, Mark Kolozsvary

Black Batting Practice Autographed/Worn Jerseys

#7, Jonathan India

Autographed Midwest League Baseball Sets

Dragons MWL All-Star Game representatives (Hendrik Clementina, John Ghyzel, Cory Thompson)

Dragons team signed baseball

Packy Naughton signed baseball & Hunter Greene signed baseball

Hunter Greene signed baseball & Jonathan India signed baseball

Hendrick Clementina signed baseball & Jeter Downs signed baseball

