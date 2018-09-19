Dragons End-of-Season Jersey Auction Starts Friday
September 19, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons are making several 2018 game-worn jerseys and autographed baseballs available as part of an online auction. The auction will run from Friday, September 21st at 9:00 a.m. until Friday, September 28th at 9:00 a.m.
Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Dragons Foundation. Go to this link to view the items and to bid: www.DaytonDragons.com/Auction
All jerseys in the auction are autographed by the player or coach. Jerseys for the following players/coaches are featured in the auction:
White (Home) Autographed/Game-Worn Jerseys
#3, Hunter Greene
#18, John Ghyzel
#29, Mark Kolozsvary
Orange (Home/Friday) Autographed/Game-Worn Jerseys
#2, Jeter Downs
#3, Hunter Greene
#7, Jonathan India
#18, John Ghyzel
#24, Hendrix Clementina
Green (Home/Sunday) Autographed/Game-Worn Jerseys
#3, Hunter Greene
Gray (Road) Autographed/Game-Worn Jerseys
#18, John Ghyzel
#24, Hendrix Clementina
#29, Mark Kolozsvary
Black Batting Practice Autographed/Worn Jerseys
#7, Jonathan India
Autographed Midwest League Baseball Sets
Dragons MWL All-Star Game representatives (Hendrik Clementina, John Ghyzel, Cory Thompson)
Dragons team signed baseball
Packy Naughton signed baseball & Hunter Greene signed baseball
Hunter Greene signed baseball & Jonathan India signed baseball
Hendrick Clementina signed baseball & Jeter Downs signed baseball
