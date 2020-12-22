Dragons, Day Air Credit Union, Community Help Raise over $16,000 for The Dayton Foodbank

DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons Foundation, along with Dayton Air Credit Union, launched a special holiday online 50/50 raffle benefitting The Dayton Foodbank. The 50/50 went live on November 30th and ended on December 10th. Over $32,700 was the final tally, with $16,395 each going to The Dayton Foodbank and the lucky 50/50 winner, a man from Springboro.

There are thousands of other non-profits doing really great work, so we would like to thank the Dragons and Day Air Credit Union for selecting The Dayton Foodbank," noted Foodbank CEO Michelle Riley. "The money raised will help provide over 98,000 meals for those in need this holiday season."

"Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and are able to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation" said Dragons President, Robert Murphy. "For the second time this year, we're excited to host an online sales effort to benefit a great local charity ... The Dayton Foodbank. We are also very pleased to partner with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen. We feel it's a wonderful way to help those in need during the holiday season."

Day Air Credit Union Director of Marketing Joe Eckley added, "It was amazing watching the dollars raised add up over the course of this campaign, as the Dayton community rallied together for a great cause."

Earlier in August, the Dragons Foundation held its first online 50/50, raising over $26,000, with $13,000 going to the winner, a woman from Kettering, and $6,500 each to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton and the African American Community Fund through the Dayton Foundation.

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the Midwest League affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play at beautiful Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton, easily accessible from Interstate 75.

