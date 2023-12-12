Dragons Continuing Day Air Ballpark Improvement Projects

Dayton, Ohio-Things continue to change every day at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dayton Dragons are partnering with several local companies as they continue with upgrades to Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons stadium was originally completed in 2000.

"The Dragons organization is very pleased to have been able to partner with several local companies for these stadium upgrade projects," said Dragons President Robert Murphy. "All of the changes that we are working on are very exciting. These projects are very important and are critical to creating an amazing fan experience at Day Air Ballpark. We want and NEED for all of these projects to be great when completed. We understand to get outstanding results you need to have and work with outstanding companies and have company leaders that we trust working with us," said Murphy.

Local companies currently working on projects include:

Enterprise Roofing

The existing roof at Day Air Ballpark is the original roof that was installed in 2000. The roof will be replaced by Enterprise Roofing of Dayton. The project began on November 16. Approximately 20 tons of ballast are being removed by vacuum truck from the roof. Enterprise has arranged the ballast to be repurposed to avoid placement in a land fill. Enterprise is installing a white .060 TPO single-ply roof system using Invisiweld technology for attachment. The system will carry a 72 MPH wind warranty and a 20-year warranty that covers labor and material.

Enterprise Roofing has served customers in the Miami Valley since 1926, completing over 1,000 roofing projects, and the third generation currently operates the business. Their staff has knowledge of a wide range of roof styles and material choices for small roof repairs to full-scale roof replacements.

"The staff at Enterprise Roofing has enjoyed countless Dragons games over the last 20 years, celebrating employee parties, business events, and other company outings at Day Air Ballpark," said Stefan Neumeister, Director of Special Operations at Enterprise Roofing. "Enterprise is excited to work with the Dragons to set the stage for another 20 years of Dragons baseball and entertainment. We understand how important this team is to the community and we want to ensure that the new roof system at Day Air Ballpark is top-rate."

Detmer and Sons

The existing Heating and Ventilation System at Day Air Ballpark is the original equipment and has been in use since the construction of the ballpark in 2000. The HVAC project will be completed by Detmer and Sons of Fairborn. The project includes the replacement of exhaust fans, rooftop units, energy recovery ventilators, and a new control system.

Detmer and Sons has been family-operated and serving the Miami Valley since 1978. Detmer and Sons is an authorized dealer for Bryant and Lennox equipment. They service all makes and models of furnaces, air HVAC company providing commercial and residential services.

"The Detmer team is excited to be partnering with the Dayton Dragons for this incredible project at Day Air Ballpark," said Matt Detmer, General Manager, Detmer and Sons. "The Dragons and this ballpark have brought so many memories, opportunities, and excitement to Daytonians over the last 23 years. Projects like this help improve efficiency and comfort, allowing the Dragons to continue having an impact on the community for the next 20 years without worrying about their HVAC needs."

Brackett Builders

Brackett Builders of Dayton will be serving as the General Contractor for several of the ballpark upgrades in 2024 and 2025. Brackett Builders served as the General Contractor for the construction of the Water Street Apartments, Centerfield Flats, Delco Lofts, and AC Hotels-Marriott surrounding Day Air Ballpark.

Bracket Builders has been in operation since 1983, building over six million square feet of commercial real estate. They provide services in commercial, residential, and renovation construction in the fields of health care, recreation, hospitality, multi-family/mixed use, and office.

"We're excited for the opportunity to work with the Dragons organization and the City of Dayton as they look to the future on their investment in downtown Dayton and their commitment to the region," said Michael Hoying, Vice President, Brackett Builders, Inc.

Local Civil, Engineering, and testing services have been provided by the companies of Woolpert, Bowser Morner, Shell & Meyer Associates, and Kleingers Group.

The Dragons open the 2024 season, their 24th in the Midwest League, on April 5 at Day Air Ballpark against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

