Dragons Blank Blue Ridge 7-0

January 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats again gave a solid effort but were bitten repeatedly by classic Columbus Civic Center puck bounces in a 7-0 defeat at the hands of the River Dragons.

Connor Green did all he could and more in goal for the Bobcats, stopping 39 of the 46 shots he faced.

Andrei Ivanov provided a spark when he dropped the gloves with Nathan Balkwill late in the second period. The two engaged in a lengthy, heavyweight bout that ended even.

The Bobcats wrap up the weekend in Biloxi, MS tomorrow evening against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Puck drop is set for 5:05 ET (4:05 CT) with pregame coverage on BobcatsTV on YouTube set to begin at 4:45 ET (3:45 CT).

