Dragons Beat Sea Wolves 3-1, Macdonald Extends Streak

BILOXI, MS - The Columbus River Dragons opened a three-in-three stretch with a 3-1 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Wednesday night.

Columbus scored one goal in each period in an odd game that featured only one power play in total (for Mississippi) and saw Justin MacDonald extend his league-record point scoring streak to 30 games with a goal and an assist (25-44-69).

William Lavalliere picked up his first win in a River Dragons uniform with 24 saves, while Nathan Balkwill's first period goal was the first of his pro career.

Alexander Jmaeff capped the scoring with an empty-net goal late in the third period.

The same two teams face off again Thursday night at 8:05 pm ET, with Columbus rounding out the week on Friday at home against the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:35 pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

