Draft League Thunder to Play at Rider University

May 23, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are happy to announce that Rider University will host the Thunder as they embark on their first season as a founding member of the MLB Draft League. Opening Day is Monday, May 24 when the Thunder host the Frederick Keys at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to start a two-game series.

The Thunder will call Rider University's Sonny Pittaro Field home throughout the 2021 season as long as the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons continue to play their home games at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. There is no charge for attendance and no ticket is required. Seating is first-come, first-served and concessions will be available for fans.

MLB's Draft League, run by President Kerrick Jackson, is the first league in the country that will showcase top amateur prospects who are eligible to be selected by MLB clubs in the upcoming June Draft. The regular season schedule for the six teams consists of 68 games through the middle of August.

Bristol, PA native Jeff Manto will be the first manager for the Draft League Thunder, with pitching coach Mike Petrowski and hitting coach Andrew Amaro rounding out the field staff. In addition to Manto, the MLB Draft League's first class of managers with prior Major League playing experience includes: Coco Crisp (Mahoning Valley Scrappers), Jedd Gyorko (West Virginia Black Bears), Derrick May (Frederick Keys), and Delwyn Young (State College Spikes). Williamsport Crosscutters skipper Billy Horton was a Minor League coach in the San Francisco Giants organization from 2012-19 during two of their World Series wins.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 23, 2021

Draft League Thunder to Play at Rider University - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.