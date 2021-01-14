Doyle Somerby Loaned to Tucson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that defender Doyle Somerby has been loaned to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Somerby, 26, joins Tucson after appearing in eight games with the Stingrays at the start of the 2020-21 season, posting two assists along with a +1 rating.

The Marblehead, Mass. native spent the first three years of his pro career with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. In 2019-20, Somerby suited up for 61 games while adding seven points (one goal, six assists).

The 6-foot-6, 222-pound blueliner played a total of 165 games with Cleveland from 2017-20, registering 35 points on 10 goals and 25 helpers. As a result of his efforts in the community, Somerby was named the Monsters' IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year twice in his career.

A fifth-round pick of the New York Islanders in the 2012 NHL Draft, Somerby had a four-year collegiate career at Boston University from 2013-17 where he helped the Terriers to a Hockey East Championship and an appearance in the National Championship game in 2015.

