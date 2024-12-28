Dowtin Downs Windy City, Coats Win 116-97

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (1-0) took down the Windy City Bulls (0-1) by a score of 116-97 behind Jeff Dowtin Jr.'s 34 points in the 2024 regular season opener on Friday, Dec. 27 at Chase Fieldhouse.

"The bottom line is reaching our potential, so each day we're stacking days and getting better," head coach Mike Longabardi said. "Right now, we got a good rhythm, we got good vibes, the goal right now is to just don't get bored with doing what's right. If we continue to do that, we'll win more than we'll lose."

The Coats got off to a quick start, hitting five of their first seven shots within the first 3:14 of the game, but the offense started to falter from that point on, as they connected on just three more shots throughout the rest of the quarter. However, the Bulls' offense also struggled to connect from the field, shooting just 31.8 percent, and the Coats entered the second up 25-17.

From there, Delaware would hold a lead that hovered between five and eight points for the majority of the second quarter until the final three and a half minutes of the half, when Windy City hit them with a 14-4 run to take their first lead of the game (47-46), and a 51-48 lead into the break.

The two teams continued to trade the lead back and forth until the late stages of the third, where the Blue Coats seemingly took control of the game, as they outscored the Bulls 17-8 over the final 4:10 to take a nine-point lead into the final frame. The late offensive surge carried into the fourth quarter, as Delaware shot 52 percent in the quarter and outscored the Bulls 32-22 to provide the game's final margin.

Dowtin Jr. led all scorers with an efficient 14-20 from the field, while Marcus Bagley added a season-high 20 points, with 16 of them coming in the second half. Justin Edwards (15), Isaiah Mobley (14), and Jarron Cumberland (10) added double figures as well. Mobley also tallied 11 rebounds to pair with his point total for a double-double and Patrick McCaw recorded a season-high eight boards.

E.J. Liddell led the Bulls with 29 points and the rest of the starting lineup; Domask (17), Sanogo (12), Arcidiacono (12), and Coupet Jr. (11) recorded double digits in scoring.

The two teams will square off again tomorrow night for the second leg of this back-to-back. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

