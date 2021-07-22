Down East Wood Ducks Homestand Highlights: July 27 Ã¢ÂÂ August 1

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks return home after a six-game road trip to host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for a six-game series.

The series starts Tuesday, July 27th at 7:00 p.m. followed by 7:00 p.m. games Wednesday - Friday. Saturday's contest will start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday's game will begin at 1:00 p.m.

North Carolina VFW and Humana are sponsoring a Canned Food Drive for Saturday's game. Donating food can earn you a $3 discount on your ticket! Donations will be collected by Mary's Kitchen.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm).

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday, July 27 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Tribute Tuesday

Wednesday, July 28 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Winning Wednesday

* Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday, July 29 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Thirsty Thursday

* Presented by Natural Light * Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday, July 30 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Mother Earth Friday

* Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

Saturday, July 31 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 6:00 p.m. ET - Pepsi Saturday

* Beach Jersey Giveaway presented by Lenoir Community College - First 1,000 fans * North Carolina VFW and Humana Food Drive: $3 off ticket with food donation

Sunday, August 1 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 1:00 p.m. ET - Dogs & Dogs Sunday

* Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores * Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

*Gates will open one hour before each game*

