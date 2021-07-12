Down East Wood Ducks Homestand Highlights: July 13 Ã¢ÂÂ 18

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks return home after a 12-game road trip to host the Delmarva Shorebirds for a six-game series

The series starts Tuesday, July 13th at 7:00 p.m. followed by a 12:00 p.m. Camp Day game, presented by Lenoir Community College, on Wednesday and 7:00 p.m. games Thursday and Friday. Saturday's contest will start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday's game will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday, July 13 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 7:00 p.m. ET - Tribute Tuesday

Wednesday, July 14 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 12:00 p.m. ET - Winning Wednesday

Presented by Lenoir Community College

Camp Day presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday, July 15 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 7:00 p.m. ET - Thirsty Thursday

Presented by Natural Light

Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday, July 16 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 7:00 p.m. ET - Mother Earth Friday

Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

Kinston Collard Greens Hat Giveaway presented by Piggly Wiggly - First 1,000 fans

Saturday, July 17 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 6:00 p.m. ET - Pepsi Saturday

Kinston Collard Greens Jersey Giveaway presented by Down East Heating & Air and Bryant Cooling - First 1,000 fans

Sunday, July 18 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds - 1:00 p.m. ET - Dogs & Dogs Sunday

Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores

Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

*Gates will open one hour before each game*

