Down East Wood Ducks Homestand Highlights: August 24 - September 5

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks return home after a six-game road trip to host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers for a 12-game homestand.

The series against Fayetteville starts with a doubleheader on Tuesday, August 24th at 5:00 p.m. Game 1 will be the completion of the suspended game between the Wood Ducks and Woodpeckers from 8/1. The game will start in the bottom of the fourth and game two will be a seven-inning game. Wednesday - Friday's games will start at 7:00 p.m. Saturday's contest will start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday's game will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The series with Kannapolis will start on Tuesday, August 31st at 7:00 p.m. followed by 7:00 p.m. games Wednesday - Friday. Friday's game will conclude with an amazing postgame fireworks show, presented by WNCT 9. Saturday's game will start at 6:00 p.m. and feature a Patriotic Jersey giveaway, presented by Lenoir Community College. Sunday's contest will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday, August 24 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 5:00 p.m. ET - Tribute Tuesday

* Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for game one, and game two will be seven innings and start 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Wednesday, August 25 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Winning Wednesday

* Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday, August 26 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Thirsty Thursday

* Presented by Natural Light * Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday, August 27 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Mother Earth Friday

* Presented by Mother Earth Brewing * Youth T-Shirt Giveaway - presented by Lenoir County Public Schools and associate sponsors - Dippin' Dots, Farmer & Dell Learning Center, and UNC Lenoir Health Care - First 1,000 youth 12 & under

Saturday, August 28 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 6:00 p.m. ET - Pepsi Saturday

* Youth Backpack Giveaway - presented by Piggly Wiggly - First 1,000 youth 12 & under

Sunday, August 29 vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers - 1:00 p.m. ET - Dogs & Dogs Sunday

* Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores * Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

Tuesday, August 31 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Tribute Tuesday

Wednesday, September 1 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Winning Wednesday

* Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday, September 2 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Thirsty Thursday

* Presented by Natural Light * Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday, September 3 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 7:00 p.m. ET - Mother Earth Friday

* Presented by Mother Earth Brewing * POST GAME FIREWORKS, presented by WNCT 9!

Saturday, September 4 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 6:00 p.m. ET - Pepsi Saturday

* Patriotic Jersey Giveaway - presented by Lenoir Community College- First 1,000 fans

Sunday, September 5 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers - 1:00 p.m. ET - Dogs & Dogs Sunday

* Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores * Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

*Gates will open one hour before each game*

