Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes vs. Fredericksburg Nationals

May 25, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The Down East Wood Ducks are starting a six-game homestand against the Fredericksburg Nationals tonight at 7:00 p.m. RHP Abdiel Mendoza (0-1, 1.64) will get the start for the Wood Ducks while Fredericksburg will send LHP Mitchell Parker (0-2, 5.68) to the mound.

LAST TIME OUT: After scoring three runs in the ninth yesterday, the Down East Wood Ducks (13-5), playing as the Avocados Luchadores de Down East, scored early and never looked back as they took the finale, 4-0, against the Charleston RiverDogs (9-9), playing as Los Perros Santos. With this win, the Wood Ducks have won their second road series of the season and continue to sit atop the Low-A East Central Division.

COPA DE LA DIVERSIÓN: The Wood Ducks played their first games as the Avacados Luchadores de Down East and have won both games in their specialty jerseys against the Charleston RiverDogs (Los Perros Santos).

EARLY BIRD CATCHES THE WORM: This season when the Wood Ducks score first, they are 11-2. So far they have played 12 road games and six home games. On the road, the Wood Ducks are 8-1 when scoring first and 3-1 when scoring first at home.

TWO IS BETTER THAN ONE: 10 Wood Ducks have tallied multi-hit games. All 10 players have tallied at least one two-hit game and 2/10 have three-hit games. In addition, there are six Woodies with multi-RBI games.

WORKHORSE ROLE REVERSAL: Down East has leaned heavily on their bullpen. The total innings pitched for the bullpen is 92.2 while the starting rotation has totaled 65.3 innings this season. The bullpen has also tallied 12 wins, while the starting rotation has one win and 11 no-decisions.

DUCKS FLYING HIGH: Since the first game of the season, the Wood Ducks have been in first place. They were tied atop the Central division with the Carolina Mudcats, before sweeping Kannapolis in the first series of 2021, while the Mudcats went 5-1 in their first series. Since then, Down East has had sole possession of first place, with three games being the highest mark of the season.

