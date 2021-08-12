Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Carolina

The Down East Wood Ducks look to bounce back as they continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats, tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Grainger Stadium. RHP Florencio Serrano (2-0, 1.54) gets the ball for the Woodies and Carolina will send RHP Michele Vassalotti (4-5, 6.84) to the hill.

DOWN EAST PITCHING STAFF IMPLODES IN BLOWOUT LOSS TO CAROLINA: After taking a 1-0 lead after the first inning, the Wood Ducks went on to surrender 17 unanswered runs in a 19-10 loss to the Mudcats. Cristian Inoa, a position player, was the only pitcher to record a scoreless outing. He was the first position player to pitch for the Wood Ducks since Tyler Depreta-Johnson on 6/29/19 at Lynchburg.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 29-19 (.604) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 5-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 40-23 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are the top team in all of MiLB in stolen bases (195) . Jayce Easley (47), Luisangel Acuña (29) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers. Only two members of the active roster do not have a stolen base.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: After taking 3-of-5 against Fayetteville two weeks ago, the Woodies have been .500 or better at home for the first time since May 13th when they won their first two home games of 2021 against the Mudcats.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 444 - 407 and 122 - 96 in the first two innings. Down East is 15-4 when they score first at home, and 40-13 overall when they score first.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 29-19 road record and are 19-18 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have an 22-16 record overall, with a 4-4 record at home. Their green jersey has the best winning percentage (.632) with an 12-7 record this season. Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season. The Woodies have struggled in their White (Home) jersey's this season, sporting an 8-10 record (.444).

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, the Woodies saw inconsistent play through June and most of July. Down East played .500 baseball in the month of July, going 14-14 with a team ERA of 5.99. The Woodies are now 5-3 in the month of August, with a 4.75 ERA. With their 19-10 loss last night, Down East is still managing to outscore their opponents 55-42 through seven games in August.

