Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Carolina

July 20, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The Down East Wood Ducks begin a six-game series against the Carolina Mudcats, tonight at 7:00 p.m. RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 5.23) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and RHP Michele Vassalotti (3-3, 6.03) will start for Carolina.

---

SIX-RUN SECOND LIFTS WOOD DUCKS TO WIN OVER DELMARVA: Thanks to a six-run second inning, the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds, 6-3 Sunday afternoon.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 22-13 (.629) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have not lost a road series and are 4-1-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 32-19 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are tied for second in all of MiLB with Fayetteville in stolen bases (147) . Jayce Easley (34), Luisangel Acuña (24), and Dustin Harris (17) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base .

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 303 - 289 and 92 - 75 in the first two innings. Down East is 12-3 when they score first at home, and 30-11 overall when they score first.

HEATING BACK UP: After a strong finish to the month of June for the Woodies started off the month of July rather cold but are heating back up. Through 16 games in the month of July, the pitching staff is currently 7-9 with a 6.31 ERA. In 134.0 innings, they have allowed 111 runs, and they are being outscored 111-86. After starting July 3-7 on the road, Down East won four of six against Delmarva at home.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 22-13 road record and are 14-16 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have an 14-12 record overall, with a 2-4 record at home. Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.688) as the Woodies have a 7-4 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home. Down East has played five games at home in specialty jersey's and are 3-2. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, June and the start to July have seen a lot of inconsistent play by the Wood Ducks. The pitching staff was once a sign of strength but has a 6.31 ERA through 16 games in the month of July. Down East is also 22-13 on the road but only 14-16 at home.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.