Down East Wood Ducks Announce 2019 Schedule

September 24, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, North Carolina - The Down East Wood Ducks announced the release of their 2019 schedule earlier today. The schedule will include 70 regular season home games and an exhibition game on Monday, April 1st.

For the first time in team history, the Wood Ducks will open the regular season at home as the team will kick off the 2019 campaign on Thursday, April 4th when they take on the Carolina Mudcats. Opening Day will begin the longest home stand in team history as the Woodies play their first 11 games at home (Carolina 4/4-4/7; Myrtle Beach 4/8-4/10; Lynchburg 4/11-4/14)

The 2019 season will see the Carolina League implement more of a balanced schedule so the 70 home games will feature 39 match ups vs. Northern Division opponents and only 31 vs. Southern Division opponents. The 2018 schedule was weighted more towards playing division opponents so the Wood Ducks had 48 home games vs. Southern Division opponents and only 22 vs. Northern Division opponents.

The other change in the Carolina League for 2019 is Fayetteville being listed on the schedule, as the Buies Creek Astros finally move into their permanent home. The Wood Ducks released game times as well with the one change being that all Sunday games will now start at 1pm (except for the 7/28 game).

"I'm really excited about the schedule and I think our fans will be too", said Wood Ducks General Manager, Wade Howell. "We finally get to start the season at home and the balance schedule will give our fans more chances to see the other 9 teams and all of the great young players in the Carolina League".

The Wood Ducks had previously announced that 2019 Season Tickets are on sale. Reserved Grandstand season tickets are available for $370 per seat and includes tickets to all 71 home games. Season tickets can be purchased online at www.woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at 252-686-5172 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am-5pm).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.