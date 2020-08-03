Down 24 Set to Take Stage at NelsonCorp Field

(Clinton, IA) - Continuing with the schedule of events Music on the Avenue had planned, Down 24 will be performing at NelsonCorp Field on Thursday, August 6th. Next week, The Unidynes are scheduled to close out the chain of Music on the Avenue concerts on Thursday, August 13th.

The LumberKings are maintaining MOTA as a free event. The 6th Avenue North gate will be open at 5 pm, with the band beginning at 6 pm.

The stage will be set up on the playing surface in left-field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way down to the Picnic Pavilion. Fans are also encouraged to bring along a lawn chair or blanket to use on the grass-bermed area.

Food and drink specials will be available for purchase with $3 canned beers and $2 bottled soda and water, along with a special on Garbage Pails and other food items. Tobacco use of any kind is prohibited.

