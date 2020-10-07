Dow vs Midland Football Watch Party Tickets on Sale Friday

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons have announced additional seating capacity for the Crosstown Showdown Watch Party between the Dow High Chargers vs. Midland High Chemics on Friday, October 23. The live stream watch party, presented by MidMichigan Health, will include access to assigned boxed seats, general admission seating in the lawn and Northern Lights Pavilion, and a designated student section on the field. All seating will be managed through social distancing protocols.

Tickets are $5 per person and will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. this Friday exclusively at Loons.com. Due to existing crowd control restrictions, event capacity is limited to 1,000 guests. In conjunction with event size precautions and social distancing guidelines, seating is available with a maximum "party" size of 6 guests per party throughout the ballpark. For your health and safety, guests are required to wear face coverings upon entry into the stadium, while in food and beverage service lines, when accessing restroom facilities and when exiting the event. Masks may be removed when you are seated for event viewing.

Gate entry assignment and parking recommendations will be based on ticket selection. Parking will be free for the event. Guests sitting in the student section will enter through the field level gate located in the outfield parking lot, and are encouraged to bring camp chairs or blankets for seating comfort. Again, seating will be limited to 6 people per "party" throughout the ballpark. Food and beverage options will be available for purchase during the event.

Pre-game festivities will be held at Larkin Beer Garden at 4 p.m. There is no cost of admission for the Larkin Beer Garden. Masks are required and minors are welcome. Gates for the watch party open at 6:00 p.m. and game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with live TV coverage courtesy of MCTV.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the home of the Loons, the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

