Doughboys Split Series in Win Over Greeneville

June 28, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Early and often was the name of the game for Johnson City, which earned a series split with a 7-1 win over Greeneville on Wednesday night.

After falling behind in the first in each of the last three games, Wednesday would be different for the Doughboys. The first four to come to the plate would all reach base as they took advantage of a few Greeneville errors to gain a quick 4-0 lead.

Pitching would not take any time to settle in for Johnson City, as starter Conner Foley retired the first eight hitters to come to the plate.

The Doughboys offense would start strong, but not maintain it, leaving runners on in the third, fourth and fifth, leaving them loaded in the third and fifth, and failing to score runs.

Foley would get into a bit of a jam in the fourth, putting a pair of runners on, before retiring the next three he faced, holding the four-run lead.

Nothing came of the middle innings for either team.

The bullpen then came in and continued the dominance, with Jacob Poe not allowing a single run in 2 2/3 innings of relief of Foley.

The seventh inning would help bring insurance for the Doughboys, with Cam King doubling into left, then Andrew Neil collecting a pinch-hit single, putting across the first run since the first for Johnson City.

The lead would hold into the eighth for the Doughboys, and the bats wouldn't stop.

Caleb Berry's third double in two days would set up Colby Backus, as he hammered his sixth home run of the summer over the video board in left, making the game a 7-0 contest.

The home run extended Backus' league lead in the category, two over teammate Logan Sutter, who sits in second in the league.

Christian Toledo would come in to close out the game, and although he gave up a run, he'd go on to record the final five outs to close out win No. 14 for Johnson City.

The victory, 7-1, over Greeneville is the 11th win in the last 12 games for the Doughboys.

The Doughboys now sit at 14-4, with a four-game lead in the Appalachian League West, with a road trip to the East's top two teams starting Thursday night in Danville.

