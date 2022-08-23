Doughboys Announced as Recipient of 2022 Patriot Award

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced the Johnson City Doughboys as the recipient of the 2022 Patriot Award. The Patriot Award is presented to a club for outstanding support and engagement with the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community.

"In appreciation for all who have served and are currently serving, we are honored to show our support to all branches of the military," said Doughboys general manager Kiva Fuller. "We look forward to growing the outreach for all military services offered in the Johnson City area and beyond at our JC Doughboys 2023 season home games."

In April, Johnson City hosted the Spring Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands Charity Softball game. The mission of Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands is to transport America's veterans all expenses paid to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to those who have served. The Doughboys gave complete use of TVA Credit Union Ballpark at no charge. The charity softball game raised over $3,400.

The Doughboys provided discount admission to veterans and active duty military at each home game and held a Salute to Hero's Honorary Military Night. At each Wednesday home game, the U.S. Army recruiting office came to the ballpark with information, sign ups, games and prizes. The U.S. Air Force recruiting office came to several home games as well with information, sign ups, games and prizes. The Doughboys also hosted the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network at home games, the TSPN provided military programs for veterans.

