Doug Whaley: One-On-One with the Ufl SVP of Player Personnel

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video


Jeannine Edwards sits down with United Football League SVP of Player Personnel Doug Whaley. Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners. #UFL

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United Football League Stories from April 29, 2026


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