Doug Whaley: One-On-One with the Ufl SVP of Player Personnel

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







Jeannine Edwards sits down with United Football League SVP of Player Personnel Doug Whaley. Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners. #UFL







United Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.