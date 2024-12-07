Doug Jamieson vs. TOR Hero HL

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







Doug Jamieson absolutely stymied the Rock offense in a 15-4 @AlbFireWolves win, making 43 saves!

