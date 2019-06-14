Doug Christiansen Announced as Next Fuel Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that Doug Christiansen has been named the 3rd head coach and general manager of the ECHL team.

Christiansen, 41, was introduced on Fox59 earlier this morning. He continues his coaching career in the ECHL after finishing up his first season as head coach with the Manchester Monarchs. He compiled a 39-29 in 72 regular season games while also boasting a strong playoff run during his first season as a head coach which ended in the second round in a 4-2 series won by the Newfoundland Growlers, who would go on to win the 2019 Kelly Cup.

"We are very excited to have Doug join the Fuel organization," Fuel owner Jim Hallett said. "We were overwhelmed by the number of applicants during our extensive search for the next head coach. The top qualities we looked at were leadership, experience and the ability to recruit top talent. With Doug's experience both as a winning coach in Manchester and his ability to build relationships with players while serving as Director of Recruitment for the USHL we are confident he will build a victorious tradition in Indy and serve as a pillar in the community."

Prior to beginning his coaching career in the ECHL Christiansen spent four years as the Director of Player Development and Recruitment for the United States Hockey League. During his time there he was responsible for managing the League's player recruitment efforts with communications targeting players and families. In 2017 Christiansen helped the USHL set its record for most NHL draft picks with forty players being signed to top teams. Christiansen proved his ability to recruit top level players by leading the ECHL in AHL call-ups while with Manchester.

"I am thrilled to join the Indy Fuel and Chicago Blackhawks organization," Christiansen said. "The Fuel have a tremendous foundation from which to grow. Jim Hallett and the front office are committed to bringing a winner to Indy and I am thankful for the opportunity to coach the Fuel. I am looking forward to building a winning culture that will bring exciting hockey to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum."

Christiansen also spent seven seasons as a head coach and director of hockey operations for three separate teams in the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom. He began his career in 2007 where he spent three years as head coach for the Edinburgh Capitals before moving on to the Belfast Giants for three seasons where he would lead them to a league championship in 2012 and a conference championship in 2013. Christiansen was also named EIHL Coach of the Year twice, once with the Capitals (2009-10) and once with the Giants (2011-12).

A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin Christiansen began his professional player career as a forward in 2002, playing for the AHL, ECHL, UHL, and Serie A (Italy) until 2007. Christiansen completed four years of collegiate hockey at Union College in the NCAA totaling 28 points (16g,12a) in 102 games.

