Doubleheader Today - Friday, April 15th - Family Feast

Join us today for a Friday doubleheader, as we take on the Vancouver Canadians in games 3 and 4 of this week's series. After last night's postponement, we'll play two games today, with the first starting at 4pm (gates at 3pm) and the second starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Both games will be 7 innings. Tickets for tonight's game are good for entry to each game of the doubleheader, and tickets for last night's game can be exchanged for any future 2022 Dust Devils game.

It's Family Feast Night thanks to the Tri-Cities Airport, where you can grab $2 hot dogs, and $1 bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches, and 12oz Coca-Cola products throughout both games of the doubleheader. During game two, they will also be picking one lucky fan to take home TWO FREE ROUND-TRIP TICKETS on Avelo Airlines!

Today is also Jackie Robinson Day, marking the 75th anniversary of Mr. Robinson's historic Major League debut. We'll be remembering the impact Mr. Robinson had on the game of baseball, and the trail he blazed for all of America. For more information about MLB's commitment to the continued legacy of Mr. Robinson, visit mlb.com/42.

Single game tickets for tonight and the rest of the 2022 season are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

