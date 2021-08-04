Doubleheader Information: Indianapolis Indians (37-40) at Iowa Cubs (33-43)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 5:08 PM ET / 30 min after G1

GAME #78-79 / Road #42-43: Indianapolis Indians (37-40) at Iowa Cubs (33-43)

G1 PROBABLES: RHP Steven Wright (4-5, 6.83) vs. LHP Justin Steele (1-0, 1.21)

G2 PROBABLES: TBA vs. RHP Cory Abbott (1-5, 7.21)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians fell behind to the I-Cubs in the third inning and never overcame the deficit, dropping the first of a seven-game series vs. Iowa, 5-1. With one out and the bases loaded following back-to-back singles and a walk, Abiatal Avelino doubled to score two runs, all Iowa needed for the win. A ground ball scored another to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead. The Indians got on the board in the top of the seventh with a two-out double off the bat of Bligh Madris. Cutting Iowa's lead to two runs didn't last long, and an RBI double off the bat of Greg Deichmann and a bases-loaded walk to Alfonso Rivas extended the lead to 5-1.

OLIVA IN THE OUTFIELD: Jared Oliva led the Indians with two singles last night in his return to Triple-A. After beginning the season on the injured list with an oblique injury, Oliva made his season debut with the Indians on June 12. He was recalled by Pittsburgh on July 1 and spent 20 games as Pittsburgh's fourth outfielder, hitting .175 (7-for-40) with a pair of doubles. Last night was his fifth multi-hit game of the season, four of which have come with Indianapolis.

BLIGH OFF THE BENCH: Bligh Madris entered the game in the sixth inning and doubled in his only at-bat last night to score the Indians lone run. It was Indy's only extra-base hit of the night and Madris' third double in his past four games. After hitting .192 (5-for-26) in 10 games with Double-A Altoona to begin the season, Madris has excelled with Indianapolis. He owns a .258 average (48-for-186) with 16 extra-base hits in 60 games since being promoted to Triple-A on May 19.

TONIGHT: The Indians and I-Cubs will play their first doubleheader since the 1996 season tonight at Principal Park. RHP Steven Wright will be taking the mound for the Indians in Game 1, while they have yet to name a starter for the nightcap. As for the I-Cubs, LHP Justin Steele and RHP Cory Abbott will each take the ball as they've split time between Iowa's starting rotation and Chicago's bullpen this season. Steele hasn't allowed a hit over 3.0 relief innings and Abbott owns a 4.91 ERA (6er/11.0ip) in their outings against Indy this season.

THE WRIGHT WAY: Steven Wright returns to the Indians starting rotation in Game 1 today. In his last appearance out of the bullpen, Wright earned his first save since Sept. 16, 2018 vs. New York (NL) on July 31. He recorded the final nine outs of the game, eight via strikeout, to shut down the Saints offense and seal the Indians one-run win. He gave up three hits, all in the seventh inning, but caught Ben Rortvedt looking with a knuckleball to strand the bases loaded and end the St. Paul threat. The eight strikeouts in three innings was his most since fanning nine on Aug. 5, 2016 at Los Angeles (NL).

DOUBLEHEADERS IN DES MOINES: Dating back to 1988, Indianapolis and Iowa have played 12 doubleheaders with the Indians owning a 14-10 record in those contests. While still holding a winning record vs. Iowa, the Indians haven't swept a doubleheader against the now-Cubs since 1993. From 1988-93, the Indians only lost three of 14 games in doubleheaders with four sweeps. Nine of those 12 doubleheaders have come in Des Moines, with the Indians holding an 11-7 record and four sweeps in those twinbills. In the opener on May 16, 1992 and the nightcap on July 26, 1993, both seven-inning games, the Indians hit five home runs and put up double-digit runs to either close out or begin a sweep.

MANASA MAKES IT: 2019 South Atlantic League midseason All-Star Alexander Manasa was promoted from High-A Greensboro to Indianapolis yesterday. This season, he has gone 1-1 with a 5.27 ERA (25er/42.2ip) and 1.17 WHIP this season. In Greensboro's starting rotation in 2019, he led the team with a 3.48 ERA (54er/139.2ip) and a career-high 120 strikeouts. His ERA ranked sixth among league qualifiers and seventh among Pirates farmhands.

WELCOME TO THE CIRCLE CITY: Infielder Michael Chavis was traded from Boston to Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Austin Davis at the trade deadline on July 30 and was assigned to Indianapolis. He has split time between the Red Sox and Triple-A Worcester this season, hitting .263 (25-for-95) with six home runs and 17 RBI in 24 games with the WooSox. Chavis has spent most of his time as Worcester's first baseman, compiling a .987 fielding percentage (2 errors, 155 total chances) in 158.2 innings. He was originally selected as the 26th overall pick in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft and made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2019.

ALTOONA ARM: John O'Reilly earned the save in his Triple-A debut on Sunday afternoon at St. Paul. With a substantial lead in hand, he surrendered two runs on five hits and recorded the final 10 outs of the game to line up for the save. O'Reilly was promoted on Saturday after going 3-3 with a 5.09 ERA (20er/35.1ip) in 22 games with Altoona. He was the second pitcher from Double-A to make his Triple-A debut with the Indians last week, following Hunter Stratton (July 30).

