Doubleheader Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (31-30) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (38-23)

July 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 5:35 PM ET / 30 mins after G1

GAME #62-63 / Home #28-29: Indianapolis Indians (31-30) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (38-23)

G1 PROBABLES: LHP Steven Brault (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Jackson Kowar (5-2, 2.25)

G2 PROBABLES: RHP Beau Sulser (4-2, 3.02) vs. RHP Eddie Butler (3-1, 4.84)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

THURSDAY: After three delays totaling more time (1:40) than the actual game itself (1:38), the Indians beat Omaha on Thursday night in five innings, 4-3. The game began in a 25-minute delay and cruised through a 1-1 tie prior to the second delay with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. With more rain looming after the game resumed, Omaha took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning off Shelby Miller. Down to what would be their final frame, Chris Sharpe and Ethan Paul each singled to spark an Indians rally in the fifth inning and put the tying runners on base. Dee Strange-Gordon doubled to drive in Sharpe, and with one out T.J. Rivera singled to right-center field to score Paul and Strange-Gordon to take the lead. With the rain escalating and two outs, Christian Bethancourt stepped off first base and was picked off to end the inning and send the game into its final 38-minute rain delay. The game was then called due to wet playing conditions.

CALL IT A NIGHT: Thursday night was the Indians seventh five-inning game in Victory Field history and fourth on their home field. The 2018 season featured a pair of five-inning contests: May 6 vs. Gwinnett (1:23 game time, 1:00 delay time) and Aug. 14 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1:23 game time, 3:26 delay time). Thursday's 1:38 total game time was the Indians longest in a five-inning game since Victory Field opened.

RECORD-SETTING WEEK: In back-to-back days, the Indians and Omaha have set records for their longest game played (12 innings, 4:01 on Wednesday night) and shortest game played (5 innings, 1:38 on Thursday) on record dating back to 1988. Wednesday night's 12 innings tied the longest game by innings between the two teams in that span (also: Aug. 4, 1997 and Aug. 24, 1995) and first in Indianapolis. Thursday marked the fewest amount of innings played between Indy and Omaha since 1988, with the previous shortest coming with a six-inning contest on July 2, 1989 at Bush Stadium. The 1:38 game time beat their previous shortest game by two minutes, with a 1:40 doubleheader game being played in the opener on April 30, 1996.

RIVERA'S RBI: Rivera's fifth-inning, one-out single narrowly edged Indianapolis over Omaha on Thursday as the rain picked up to complete the game after five frames. His pair of RBI to win the game for Indy marked his second multi-RBI game of July, the first coming on July 8 at Columbus. In 41 games with Indianapolis this season, he is hitting .261 (37-for-142) with 17 RBI and 11 multi-hit games, which ties for the third-most among Indianapolis hitters.

SHARPE SHOOTING: With a fifth-inning single on Thursday, Chris Sharpe extended his hitting streak to six games dating back to July 8 at Columbus. In that span, Sharpe is hitting .364 (8-for-22) with two doubles (adding to his 18 total to rank second in the Triple-A East) and three RBI. It is his second-longest hitting streak of the season after hitting safely in eight consecutive gaems from May 14-22.

TONIGHT: The Indians will play their second home doubleheader tonight following a postponement last night vs. Omaha. The Indians hold a 2-0 record in doubleheaders this season after sweeping Columbus on June 4. In Game 1 tonight, LHP Steven Brault will take the mound for his first MLB rehab start with the Indians and just his second official game played this season. He will face off against RHP Jackson Kowar, who allowed one run in 3.2 innings in his last start. In Game 2, RHP Beau Sulser will take the mound and look to extend his 17.1-inning scoreless streak against RHP Eddie Butler.

SQUID BRAULT: The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that Steven Brault's rehab assignment has been transferred to Indianapolis and he will start Game 1 of the Indians doubleheader tonight. His rehab assignment began on July 11 with Low-A Bradenton and he allowed just three baserunners - two on walks - with three strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings during the start. That was Brault's only official appearance of the season after beginning the 2021 campaign on the 60-day injured list with a left lat strain. In 2020, he made 11 appearances (10 starts) with Pittsburgh and went 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA (16er/42.2ip) an 38 strikeouts.

YOU'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: Tonight's start will be Steven Brault's first with Indianapolis since Aug. 1, 2019, a rehab assignment at Toledo, and his first appearance at Victory Field since Aug. 11, 2018. In 20 career appearances (16 starts) at The Vic, he is 5-7 with a 1.91 ERA (19er/89.2ip), 1.07 WHIP, .199 average and 85 strikeouts. During his 2017 International League Most Valuable Pitcher campaign he compiled a 0.84 ERA (6er/64.0ip) at Victory Field, the best by an Indians pitcher (min: 50.0ip) dating back to 2005. His overall 1.94 ERA that year led the IL, making him the third Indians pitcher in franchise history (1902-present) to lead his respective league in ERA with a sub-2.00 mark, joining Paul Carter (1916, 1.65) and James Wallace (1945, 1.83).

LEADING THE PACK: Beau Sulser now leads the Triple-A East with a 3.02 ERA (19er/56.2ip) this season after extending his scoreless streak to 17.1 innings one week ago at Columbus. His consecutive streak of innings pitched without allowing a run is the most by an Indians pitcher this season and broke Shea Spitzbarth's record of 11.0 scoreless innings. He tossed a career-high seven innings and fanned a career-high tying seven strikeouts. With six hits allowed and no walks, his season WHIP also lowered to 1.36. Sulser earned his fourth win to improve to 4-2 in 12 games (11 starts) with the Indians this season. He hasn't allowed a run in three appearances beginning on June 27 at Louisville.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.