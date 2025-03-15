Double Digits AGAIN for Connor Fields!
March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video
Connor Fields had himself A DAY, scoring double digits for @RocKnighthawks for the 2nd consecutive game
5 goals 5 assists 19 shots on goal
Check out the Rochester Knighthawks Statistics
