Double Digits AGAIN for Connor Fields!

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Connor Fields had himself A DAY, scoring double digits for @RocKnighthawks for the 2nd consecutive game

5 goals 5 assists 19 shots on goal

