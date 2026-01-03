DOUBLE Blue Cards?! No-Calls & Heated MASL Moments: Under Review
Published on January 3, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
In the latest episode of Under Review, there are not one but two incidents of a double blue card! There is a review of a tackle in the Empire Styrkers vs Tacoma Stars content and another in Baltimore for the Blast vs the Milwaukee Wave. Also in the episode is a series of incidents between the St. Louis Ambush and the Kansas City Comets. Finally, a reckless tackle ends with a no-call! All on the latest episode of Under Review!
Check out the Major Arena Soccer League Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 3, 2026
- Comets Open Homestand with I-70 Series Finale - Kansas City Comets
- Sockers Sign Trio of Midfielders - San Diego Sockers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.