Doss, Warrecker Added to 2021 Roster from Cal Poly

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that two new players from California Polytechnic State University have been added to the 2021 roster: Sophomore Reagan Doss and freshman Bryce Warrecker are the second and third players signed from Cal Poly this off-season.

Doss and Warrecker will also join Mustang teammate and Stingers returning pitcher Kyle Scott in Willmar in 2021. Doss, (pictured above) was with Boise State University last year, but transferred to Cal Poly when the Broncos eliminated the baseball program last summer. The latest signings bring the total roster to 12 players for 2021.

"Cal Poly was able to pick up a quality player in Reagan Doss. We're excited to continue our relationship with the Mustangs program and with coach Larry Lee". Stingers Co-owner Ryan Voz said.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2021 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com.

