Sports stats



Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Donville Hits the Twister!

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video


Three 2nd-half goals from Jonathan Donville helped Las Vegas Desert Dogs to the 12-11 OT win over Albany.

Donville was lovin' the twister!

Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from January 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Las Vegas Desert Dogs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central