Don't Sweat the Technique: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 26
September 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The USL Championship's dead ball specialists took center stage during Week 26 of the regular season as the action delivered some of the best free kick finishes we've seen this campaign. We've picked out our top four, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.
Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
