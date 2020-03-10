Don't Miss out on the Best Games During the Drive's 15th Anniversary Season

March 10, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - With just over a month until the Greenville Drive's 15th Anniversary Season in Downtown Greenville at Fluor Field, single-game tickets for the 2020 season are set to go on sale on Saturday, March 14.

Fluor Field will have quite the buzz on Saturday, single-game tickets will go on sale at 9 AM at the Main Street Box Office. The Drive will have complimentary pastries and coffee for fans.

Single-game tickets will only be on sale at the Main Street Box Office on Saturday. Fans will not want to miss out on great seats - including limited tickets on the Green Monster - for Opening Day and other exciting games throughout the season, before they are gone.

"We're counting down the days until Opening Day, presented by TD Bank, and the start of our 15th Anniversary Season at Fluor Field," noted Drive Owner & President, Craig Brown. "We have much to celebrate this year, with many returning Community-themed nights, new promotions, and giveaways, that fans will not want to miss!"

In addition, the St. Paddy's Day Dash & Bash will be going on at the ballpark that morning, followed by a great doubleheader of South Carolina High School Baseball - Riverside versus AC Flora at 1 PM, and then Blythewood versus Mauldin.

Online sales will begin Monday, March 16th at GreenvilleDrive.com.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Drive are not increasing the price of tickets, remaining committed to the most affordable ticket prices and fan-friendly experience in all of Minor League Baseball. Ticket prices start at $8 for the Pesky's Porch seats in sections 116-120. All Infield Reserved seats (sections 101-102, 114-115) will be $9. Dugout Box seats (sections 103-106, 110-113) are $10, and Home Plate Box seats (sections 107-109) will be $12.

Fans looking for that authentic Fenway Park experience can purchase seats atop the Green Monster for $16 apiece. As an added bonus, a Green Monster seat means you might have a chance to catch a Drive home run ball.

Below is a list of the "Can't Miss Games" this year, to help you plan ahead prior to Saturday's single-game on-sale date:

Opening Week presented by TD Bank (April 16th-22nd) -- It's impossible to pick just one or two games that you will want to attend during Opening Week, presented by TD Bank. Opening Day on Thursday, April 16th, signals the return of Drive baseball, as well as the first Dollar Drink Night of the season. Friday, April 17th will be the first post-game Hubbell Lighting "Light It Up" Fireworks of 2020, and the ZOOperstars! come to Fluor Field on Saturday, April 18th! Greenville Little League will be out in full force on Sunday, April 19th, and the first Copa de la Diversion game of 2020, when the Drive play as the Greenville Energia is Monday, April 20th. The first homestand concludes with great back-to-back community initiatives with the 3rd Annual #Teach864 Night on Tuesday, April 21st and the 5th Annual Heath Careers Night on Wednesday, April 22nd.

10th Annual Drive Business Downtown presented by Elliott Davis (Wednesday, April 29th) - celebrate our wonderful Downtown, and the business and community leaders that have made it into such a great place to live, work, and play, with a special 2 PM start time.

Breaking B-Boy McCoy (Saturday, May 16th) - The break-dancing bat boy returns to Fluor Field to wow fans with his great moves.

Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Day (Sunday, June 7th) - Fluor Field will have special visitors, with PAW Patrol characters Marshall, Skye, and Rubble, as well as the Drive players and coaches wearing special PAW Patrol jerseys that will be available during an in-game auction.

First Responders Day presented by Henry Schein (Sunday, June 14th) - Celebrate our First Responders from Greenville Police, Fire, and EMS departments, as well as the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Pre-game festivities include "Heroes Alley" with vehicle and equipment exhibits, as well as a First Responders parade!

Independence Day Celebration (Friday, July 3rd) - The Drive concludes a homestand on July 3rd, which will feature our famous pre-game "Hot Dog Eating Contest" and a spectacular Fourth of July themed fireworks following the game.

Bark in the Park presented by The Noble Dog Hotel (Wednesday, July 8th) - Fluor Field is going to the dogs. Fans can bring their pooches to the game, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of the Drive's award-winning groundskeeper, Greg Burgess, featuring his three Boxers - Maggie, Murphy, and Muda!

Marvel Super Hero Night (Wednesday, July 22nd) - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Drive themed SpiderMan bobblehead, and the players and coaches will be wearing special SpiderMan jerseys that will be available to purchase through an in-game auction.

Green Day Celebration presented by TD Bank (Wednesday, August 5th) - Celebrate the City of Greenville's 189th Birthday at Fluor Field. Fans will receive a choice of a special Green Day t-shirt or super hero cape as they enter the ballpark, and enjoy a special post-game fireworks show! A community leader will also be recognized as this year's Green Day Honoree.

Mookie Betts Bobblehead Giveaway (Monday, August 17th) - Over the Drive's first 15 seasons, Mookie Betts is the team's most celebrated alumni - a World Series Champions, the 2018 AL MVP, 4-time All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove Recipient, and 3-time Silver Slugger. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mookie Betts bobblehead in a Drive uniform!

Final Home Game / Labor Day (Monday, September 7th) - The 2020 regular season concludes on Labor Day, with a special start time of 2 PM.

The full Community Night and Promotional calendar can be viewed at GreenvilleDrive.com.

Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko, added, "The Drive's 15th Anniversary Season at Fluor Field promises to be an incredible year! Not only will fans get to watch the Red Sox top young prospects, but we are very excited about all of the great community initiatives and promotions that will be at the ballpark all Summer long!"

The Main Street Box Office will be open between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM on Monday-Friday after tickets go on sale this weekend. Once the season begins, the Main Street Box Office will be open at 10:00 AM Monday-Saturday, and it will remain open on gamedays through the end of the game. The box office opens at 12:00 PM on Sunday gamedays. Regular box office hours apply on non-gamedays during the Drive season.

Opening Week presented by TD Bank begins on Thursday, April 16th as the Drive take on the Charleston RiverDogs, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 7:05 PM. The Drive will play four games against the RiverDogs before welcoming the West Virginia Power, an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, to Greenville on Monday, April 20th for a three-game series to conclude Opening Week.

Be sure to get your tickets when they go on sale and join us all season long as the Drive celebrates 15 years in Greenville. Visit GreenvilleDrive.com or call (864) 240-4528 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.