Don't Count Debinha out #nwsl #football #soccer
Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2026
- Dudley and Hogan Return to Starting XI, Torres Available for Bay FC Matchup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- North Carolina Courage Sign Norwegian Midfielder Vilde Bøe Risa - North Carolina Courage
- Bay FC Defender Abby Dahlkemper Activated from Maternity Leave, Will be Available For selection today vs. Gotham FC - Bay FC
- Utah Royals Seek Three-Game Win Streak against League-Leading Washington Spirit at America First Field - Utah Royals FC
- Orlando Pride and Heart of Florida United Way Celebrate Impact of "Assists for Good" Campaign with $7,000 Donation to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - Orlando Pride
- Spirit Visits Utah for Top-Three Matchup with Royals FC - Washington Spirit
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