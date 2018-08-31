Donato Deals, Taylor Drives Offense as Bandits Win Final Road Game
August 31, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Clinton, IA - Chad Donato dominated on the mound and Chandler Taylor enjoyed a big night at the plate as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Clinton LumberKings 6-1 on Friday night at Ashford University Field. The game was the final road contest of the regular season for the River Bandits.
The Bandits jumped in front with a crooked number in the fourth inning. Alfredo Angarita opened up the frame by beating out an infield single and then moved to second when Miguelangel Sierra walked. Trey Dawson loaded the bases with another single. Michael Papierski got the Bandits on the board with a chopper to short that plated Angarita and made it 1-0. The lead grew to 3-0 on a two-RBI single that rolled through the left side off the bat of David Hensley.
Taylor's ninth home run of the season stretched the lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning. Taylor whacked a 3-2 breaking ball from southpaw Steven Moyers onto the party deck in right field.
Following 6.0 shutout innings from Chad Donato, Clinton got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Reliever Tanner Duncan issued back-to-back walks with one out to start the rally. With two outs, Ariel Sandoval dropped a shallow single into right field to score Keegan McGovern and trim the Bandits lead to 4-1.
However, it was the River Bandits who did the final damage of the night, scoring a pair in the eighth. Matt Clancy issued two walks to start the frame and then everyone advanced safely on a sacrifice bunt from Angarita when Clancy's throw pulled the first baseman off the bag. Sierra followed by hooking a single down the left field line that scored two runs and gave the Bandits a 6-1 advantage.
Donato went 6.0 scoreless innings and struck out a career-high matching 11 hitters. He allowed just two hits and did not issue a walk. Duncan allowed one run in 1.0 inning on the hill during which he struck out the side. Tim Hardy pitched the final 2.0 innings out of the pen and did not surrender any runs while striking out a pair. The Bandits struck out 16 in the game, the fourth time in the last five contests they have recorded at least that many strikeouts.
The Bandits ten-hit attack was led by Taylor who went 3-4 with a double, home run and two runs scored. Hensley also added two hits and two runs batted in to the cause.
The River Bandits (38-29, 78-59) begin their final series of the season against the Peoria Chiefs (37-29, 76-60) at Modern Woodmen Park on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. The Bandits will hand the ball to RHP Bryan Abreu (4-1, 1.83) against Peoria RHP Zach Prendergast (7-3, 2.83).
All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2018
- Hot Rods Steam over Cubs 6-1 in Home Finale - South Bend Cubs
- Nuts Close Regular-Season Home Schedule with 3-2 10-Inning Loss - Lansing Lugnuts
- Rattlers Beat Beloit in Home Finale 6-5 on 11th Walkoff Victory of 2018 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Snappers Drop Series Finale in Tough Fashion - Beloit Snappers
- TinCaps Rally in Ninth, But Fall in Regular Season Home Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains Edge TinCaps in Final Road Game of 2018 - Lake County Captains
- 'Caps to Settle Playoff Fate this Weekend - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cougars Take Wild Card Lead with Sweep - Kane County Cougars
- LumberKings fall in 2018 home finale - Clinton LumberKings
- Chiefs Drop Series Finale to Cougars 10-3 - Peoria Chiefs
- Grand Slam by Davis Sends Kernels to Seventh Straight - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Donato Deals, Taylor Drives Offense as Bandits Win Final Road Game - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Hot Rods Earn Series Win, Defeat Cubs 6-1 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dragons Close out Home Season with 7-5 Win - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 31 vs. Lake County (Game 135/138) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kane County Cougars Announce Schedule for 2019 Season - Kane County Cougars
- OF Agustin Ruiz transferred to Fort Wayne - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Indians and Lake County Captains Renew Player Development Contract - Lake County Captains
- Lugnuts Win 80th Game in 10-2 Rout - Lansing Lugnuts
- Benson Clubs Third Grand Slam in Rout over TinCaps - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Donato Deals, Taylor Drives Offense as Bandits Win Final Road Game
- River Bandits Strike out 18 on Way to 7-4 Win
- Bandits Can't Erase Early Deficit, Fall 8-3 in Clinton
- Bandits Gain Split with 4-1 Win in Burlington
- Bandits Become Strikeout Kings, Lose to Burlington 4-2