Donate to Hogs' Item Drive to Receive $10 Voucher to 201 8-19 Home Opener

May 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, along with the players' wives and girlfriends, are hosting an item drive benefiting Rock House Kids during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Thursday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

Fans who make a donation at the entrance of the arena on Thursday will receive a voucher for a $10 upper-sideline ticket to the IceHogs' Home Opener for the 2018-19 season on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. Rockford's opponent for its Home Opener next season will be announced at a later date.

Suggested donations include paper products, plastic silverware, Styrofoam cups, personal-hygiene items and gently-used fall and winter clothing. The IceHogs will also accept "food bag" donations of single-serving sized nutritional items, including dry cereals, breakfast/nutrition bars, gummy fruit snacks, fruit/pudding cups and juice boxes/Capri Sun.

The IceHogs and the player's wives and girlfriends selected Rock House Kids as the beneficiary of Thursday's item drive. Rock House Kids seeks to provide physical, spiritual and emotional support to at-risk children. The organization is a 501(C)3 charity which has been assisting Rockford's inner-city children since 1999.

The Hogs host the Texas Stars on Thursday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals with Rockford currently trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. In addition to the item drive Thursday, the contest will also feature an appearance by Chicago Blackhawks mascot, Tommy Hawk, and free rally towels to the first 2,500 fans in attendance, courtesy of LawnCare by Walter, Inc., Mr. C's Family Restaurant and Anderson Toyota.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, May 22 vs. Texas Stars (Western Conference Finals | Game 3/Ticket H)

The Rockford IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket H) of their third-round 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the Texas Stars on Tuesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.