Donate Clothes for Revolution Tickets

December 10, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - Yorkers who donate coats and winter clothing this holiday season will get tickets for the next baseball season.

The York Revolution announced today that the team is collecting new and gently used winter items through December to benefit Community Aid, the non-profit organization that supports local schools, churches, synagogues, temples, and nonprofit charitable organizations.

Thanks to Frank Rossi, the GEICO Insurance Agent located at 6415 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, the first 100 Yorkers who drop off items at the ticket office at PeoplesBank Park will receive a free pair of undated ticket vouchers to use for any game in the 2019 Revolution season.

"We are very excited to join the Revolution in supporting our neighbors in need," said Frank Rossi, local GEICO Insurance Agent. "The partnership between the team and Community Aid makes a big difference in our community and will bring comfort to many during the winter season."

The ticket office at PeoplesBank Park is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Saturdays before Christmas from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from December 10, 2018

Donate Clothes for Revolution Tickets - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.