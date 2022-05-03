Dominguez Homers Twice, Mets Clips Cardinals 3-1

JUPITER, Fla. - Carlos Dominguez launched two solo home runs to lead the St. Lucie Mets over the Palm Beach Cardinals 3-1 in the series opener at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday.

Dominguez clubbed a ball out to left field in the fifth inning off Inohan Paniagua to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

Dominguez homered in his next at bat to left field again in the eighth inning for an insurance run that increased the Mets lead to 3-1.

Dominguez became the first St. Lucie player to have multi-homer game. He leads the team with seven home runs. Three of his seven long balls this year have come at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Four Mets relievers combined for 6.1 innings of shutout ball to seal the victory. Lefty Nathan Lavender pitched 3.1 innings and scattered three hits while striking out three to get the win.

Raimon Gomez made his team debut and fired two scoreless innings.

Miguel Alfonseca walked three but struck out two batters in the ninth. Dylan Hall needed one pitch to get a ground out from Tyler Reichenborn to strand the bases loaded and end the game. It was Hall's second save.

Robert Colina made his season debut and started the game for the Mets. He logged 2.2 innings and allowed one run on two hits.

Justin Guerrera tied the game 1-1 in the top of the second inning with a home run, his first of the year.

Mets leadoff hitter and No. 6 prospect Alex Ramirez went 4 for 5 with a double.

Stanley Consuegra went 2 for 4 with a walk.

The Mets pounded out 12 hits but their three runs came on solo homers.

The Cardinals went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

The Mets (15-7) and Cardinals (9-13) meet again on Wednesday for game 2 of their series. First pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is 6:30 p.m.

