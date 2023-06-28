Dominguez Deals C's to 2-1 Triumph

VANCOUVER, BC - Michael Dominguez twirled six scoreless innings and the Canadians offense did just enough to edge the Spokane Indians [Rockies] 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday night.

Dominguez (W, 4-2) traded zeroes with newly minted Rockies farmhand Connor Van Scoyoc (L, 4-4), who made his organizational debut after coming over from the Angels in the Mike Moustakas trade on Sunday. The Tampa, FL native found ways to erase baserunners in the early frames by inducing a double play to end the first, getting help from catcher Jommer Hernandez with a caught stealing in the second, benefitting from another twin killing in the third and picking off a lead-off walk in the fourth.

With Van Scoyoc dealing as well, the game remained scoreless until the C's broke through in the fifth. Gabby Martinez was hit by a pitch and Devonte Brown singled to start the frame but a double play threatened to douse the rally. Up stepped Alan Roden, who laced a two-out RBI single into right field to make it 1-0.

Back out there for the sixth, Dominguez got the first two batters before a throwing error on an infield single put the tying run in scoring position. The right-hander proceeded to strike out #10 Rockies prospect Sterlin Thompson on three pitches to end the threat and put an exclamation point on his best outing of the year: six innings pitched, two hits (both singles), three walks and three strikeouts for his first quality start of 2023.

Vancouver plated what proved to be the crucial run in the bottom of the seventh. An error put Hernandez aboard with one out and Roden singled again to set up men at first and third. That bounced Van Scoyoc from the game and brought in Keegan James, who hit Dasan Brown with a pitch to load the bases. The next man up was Alex De Jesus, whose infield chopper down the third base line was deftly gloved by Ben Sems but his throw home sailed high to allow an unearned run to score and put the Canadians in front 2-0.

Braden Scott (H, 1) and Conor Larkin (H, 2) each tossed scoreless innings of relief to keep the shutout intact before handing the ball to closer Matt Svanson (5). It was the hairiest outing yet for the hard-throwing righty; Svanson saw the lead-off man reach on an error and the second hitter singled to put the tying runs on base. After a groundout moved the runners to second and third, Nic Kent hit a roller into the hole on the right side that forced second baseman Michael Turconi to range well to his left in the short lawn of right field. He knocked it down as the first runner scored but the trail man also came dashing home; Turconi uncorked a one-hop throw to Hernandez at the plate, who applied a perfect swipe tag to nail the would-be tying score.

With two outs and the tying run at first, Sems legged out a bouncer over the mound for the third single of the inning then a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. That led to a seven-pitch battle with Jose Cordova, who struck out swinging on a 3-2 offering to end the game and secure a 2-1 C's win.

All nine starters reached base and eight had a hit. Roden had two knocks - he now has six in his last two games - and the lone RBI while Dasan extended his hitting streak to a personal-best seven games.

With the win, the Canadians are the first Northwest League club to reach 40 wins and the third of all 30 High-A teams across Minor League Baseball to get to that mark. It was also Spokane's first loss of the second half.

The series continues with RBC We Care Wednesday and right-hander Kevin Miranda on the mound. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app, Bally Live and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

