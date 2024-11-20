Dominating the Back Line: Graham Smith: 2024 USL Championship Defender of the Year
November 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship announced on Wednesday the Charleston Battery's Graham Smith had been voted the USL Championship Defender of the Year as the veteran center back put together a stellar campaign in his first season in the Lowcountry, helping the Battery post one of the best defensive records in the league.
The 2024 USL Championship Awards were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship regular season.
