Dominating Performance Puts Hawks Back on Top of Southern Division

Grand Junction, CO - It seemed that the Boise Hawks could do no wrong on Sunday night, as they dominated the Grand Junction Rockies from the very first inning on the way to a 14-4 victory at Suplizio Field.

Alejandro Rivero set the tone for Boise's night right away, hitting a two-run homer in the top of the first inning to put Boise ahead three batters into the ball game.

It was a contagious offensive performance all night for the Hawks, who played small ball to extend their lead in the top of the third, using a Myles Miller safety squeeze to score Tyler Jorgensen from third base and push their lead to 3-0.

In the fourth Boise got a lead-off home run from Byron Smith, and replicated that in the fifth with Rivero hitting his second blast of the ballgame.

The Hawks would continue on by getting four two out runs in the fifth to take a 9-1 lead.

Boise Hawks starter, Liam Steigerwald, was helped by the run support although it didn't seem like he needed it, with the right hander throwing seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out six.

Another home run from Byron Smith in the eighth gave the Hawks their final three runs of the contest, as the catcher went over the right field fence for his second dinger of the night.

Six Hawks ended the night with two or more hits, and every starter got at least one knock in the victory.

Going into the series finale tomorrow, Boise has taken four of five against the Rockies to win the series already, and again sit alone in first place in the PBL South Division.

Monday's ballgame has a first pitch scheduled for 6:40 as Mitch Lines goes to the mound for Boise, with the Hawks trying to leave Grand Junction victorious in five of six on the road.

