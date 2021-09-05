Dominant Lugnuts Pitching Keys Sunday Sweep

DAYTON, Ohio - The Lansing Lugnuts (51-57) held the Dayton Dragons (56-52) to one run in 14 innings in a doubleheader sweep, 5-1 and 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark.

The impressive ensemble performance helped the Nuts halt a three-game losing streak and clinched a six-game series split with the Dragons.

The Dragons opened Game 1 against Lugnuts lefty David Leal with a Jacob Hurtubise infield single, a Michael Siani HBP and a Matt McLain RBI single, taking a swift 1-0 lead. But Leal escaped further trouble with a double-play lineout from Allan Cerda, then picked McLain off first base to end the inning.

That began a spell of ten straight batters set down by Leal in four brisk innings, all the while Lansing's offense took over the game.

In the second inning, Patrick McColl singled in Brett Harris to tie the game at 1-1.

In the fourth, McColl plated Harris with a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead.

And in the sixth, Cobie Vance drilled a two-run double and McColl followed with an RBI groundout to cap a three-run rally, closing the scoring.

Shohei Tomioka followed Leal to the mound with 2 1/3 scoreless innings, yielding to Garrett Acton for the final two outs, finishing off the victory in two hours and 11 minutes.

Game 2 saw the Dragons manage only one hit against Jeff Criswell, Brandon Withers and Charles Hall - a single to right field by the second batter of the game, Ivan Johnson, off Criswell. After that, it was lights out.

Criswell tossed three innings in his third professional appearance, striking out two; Withers whiffed four batters in 1 2/3, walking one; and Hall wrapped things up with the final 2 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.

Lester Madden, Jr. and Shane Selman supplied RBI singles in the second inning for the winning margin.

The game took one hour and 59 minutes to complete.

After a day off Monday, the Nuts continue their 12-game, 13-day road trip with a six-game series at Fort Wayne. Lansing then returns home to end the season from September 14-19 against West Michigan. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

