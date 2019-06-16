Dominant Jordan Shuts out Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas - Taylor Jordan struck out 12 over seven scoreless innings, and the Sioux City Explorers shut out the Cleburne Railroaders 4-0 on Sunday night at The Depot. The game was called after eighth innings due to rain.

Jordan (2-4) allowed just four hits, three of which were singles. Cleburne (13-16) got just one runner to third base for the evening, courtesy of a Chase Simpson double and a wild pitch in the fourth inning.

Nefi Ogando (0-3) matched Jordan pitch-for-pitch through five innings, keeping the game scoreless with six strikeouts. Nate Samson broke the deadlock with a one-out solo homer, then a wild pitch with two outs scored Drew Stankiewicz.

The Explorers (14-16) added two more in the top of the seventh on a two-run home run from Kyle Wren.

Conner Dotson made his professional debut in the top of the eighth, working around a one-out walk to post a scoreless frame.

The Railroaders and Sioux City Explorers conclude their series on Monday night at 7:06. Eudis Idrogo (1-2, 6.37) gets the ball for Cleburne, while Sioux City counters with right-hander Jason Garcia (5-1, 1.96).

