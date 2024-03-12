Dom Marcinkevics Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #90 Dominiks Marcinkevics!

The 22-year-old winger was exceptional in his first weekend back with the Dawgs from an extended ECHL call-up with Adirondack, tallying four goals and a plus-four rating across the two-game sweep at Knoxville. The Riga, Latvia native got things started in the 4-1 win on Friday night with a shorthanded missile from long-range to open the scoring in the first period, then potted a breakaway goal in the second period. In Saturday night's 5-2 victory over the Ice Bears, Marcinkevics smashed home an odd-man rush goal during 4-on-4 action in the second period before capping off his impressive weekend with an empty net goal in the final minute of the third period.

Marcinkevics now has 14 goals, 14 assists, and a plus-seven rating in 33 games for Roanoke this season, and has moved into the top 15 on the franchise's all-time career leaderboards for goals (24), assists (36), and points (60)!

