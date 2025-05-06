DOGSO Or Serious Foul Play in Chicago? + Debatable Goal Line Decision in San Diego!
May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe breaks down the biggest calls from Matchday 11, including a red card for denial of a goal-scoring opportunity and a possible goal line controversy in San Diego.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
