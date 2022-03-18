Dogs to Host 2022 American Association All-Star Game

Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs are thrilled to announce that award-winning Impact Field will host the American Association All-Star Game on July 11 and July 12. The jewel event will feature two days of festivities that include live music, a skills competition and will bring together the best talent from the American Association.

"We are excited to be hosting the American Association mid-summer classic and would like to thank the owners and our commissioner for this great opportunity," said Chicago Dogs owner Shawn Hunter. "This July, our fans will see the best players in our league showcase their talents in the skills competition and All-Star Game. With the continued support of Impact Networking and the Village of Rosemont, the Dogs look forward an unforgettable event."

This is the first time the Chicago Dogs will host the American Association All-Star Game, which was originally planned for 2020. The skills competition, home run derby and free concert will take place on Monday, July 11. The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. The 2022 All-Star Game logo was designed by Dan Price, Brand Marketing Director of Adrenaline Sports Marketing, who has also done work for the U.S. Olympic Committee and NBA.

"The American Association couldn't be more excited to revive our annual All-Star Classic in Chicago this summer," said Joshua Schaub, commissioner of the American Association. "For our players, coaches, clubs, and fans, it will serve as a celebration of American Association baseball and the great game that brings us together."

Season ticket holders have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to the All-Star Game at Impact Field. All fans renewing or purchasing a 2022 season ticket package will have the All-Star Game included in their package. Groups of fifteen or more may purchase All-Star Game tickets in advance of single game tickets going on sale. Single-game tickets will go on sale April 8 and the All-Star game will be available for purchase to the general public at that time.

Premium seating opportunities are also available at Impact Field's luxury suites and Rivers Stadium Club. The Rivers Stadium Club includes access to an all-inclusive premium buffet provided by Levy Restaurants as well as beer, wine and soda. Tickets can be purchased in advance for the Rivers Stadium Club or a luxury suite by calling 847-636-5450.

The 2022 season will feature the Chicago Dogs best promotional schedule ever which is scheduled to be released the last week of March. With fifteen fireworks shows, nine giveaway nights and the return of fan favorites like Thirsty Thursdays, Wiener Wednesdays and Family Sundays, there's something to keep everyone entertained.

