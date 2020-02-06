'Dogs Sign Former MLB Pitcher Dallas Beeler, Re-Sign LHP Kyle Kinman

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Saltdogs have signed former MLB pitcher Dallas Beeler and re-signed lefty Kyle Kinman, the club has announced.

Beeler appeared in five career MLB games - all starts - with the Chicago Cubs in 2014 and 2015, and the 30-year-old has nine years of professional experience after spending each of the last two years with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League.

In his big-league career, Beeler went 0-3 with a 6.05 ERA and has predominately been a starter throughout his career. The right-hander from Tulsa, OK owns a 53-45 record with a 3.67 ERA in 180 appearances and 157 starts over his career, and over his last two years in independent baseball Beeler is 17-9 with a 3.26 ERA in 45 starts and 40 appearances.

Beeler was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 37th round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of Jenks (OK) High School, but instead found his way to Oral Roberts University where he was then selected by the Cubs in the 41st round in 2010.

Beeler was also 19-11 with a 3.73 ERA in 49 appearances and 41 starts at Triple-A Iowa, where he spent parts of three seasons.

The 'Dogs are also returning LHP Kyle Kinman for a third consecutive year after the Omaha native pitched two of the more consistent seasons in the American Association in 2018 and 2019.

In his career, Kinman is 12-12 with a 3.44 ERA in 121 appearances and 29 starts, but in each of the last two seasons Kinman has also posted ERAs below four over at least 70 innings while coming back from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for part of 2016 and all of 2017.

Kinman was originally drafted in the 25th round of the 2014 draft by the Atlanta Braves out of Bellevue University, and the 29-year-old tossed 96 innings with a 2.34 ERA over 96 relief innings in affiliated baseball.

