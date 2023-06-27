'Dogs Shut out by Seabrooke in Opener

LINCOLN, Nebraska - RF Connor Panas extended his hitting streak to five games, but Winnipeg LHP Travis Seabrooke tossed his first career shutout and the 'Dogs lost 7-0 in the series opener on Monday night.

Panas had one of six hits for Lincoln (19-20) but Seabrooke walked one batter with nine strikeouts and Winnipeg (16-24) won the opener after the 'Dogs swept a series at Shaw Park for the first time in franchise history last week.

RHP Zach Keenan gave up seven runs on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 6 and 1/3 innings. DH Max Murphy hit two homers - a two-run shot in the 1st and a three-run shot in the 7th - and moved into a tie with CF Nick Anderson for second in the league with 12 this year.

The Goldeyes also scored twice in the 4th inning. 2B Brynn Martinez made it 3-0 with an RBI groundout and CF Tra Holmes added a run with a two-out RBI single.

LHP David Zoz tied a season-high for a 'Dogs reliever with five strikeouts in 1 and 2/3 innings. RHP Matt Cronin went 1-2-3 in the 9th with a strikeout.

Six different 'Dogs had a hit but Lincoln didn't have more than one runner on at any point in the game. LF Aaron Takacs worked Lincoln's only walk with one out in the 5th inning.

The series continues Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

