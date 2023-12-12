'Dogs Re-Sign Sparks, Awtry

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have re-signed RHP Wyatt Sparks and C Marshall Awtry for the 2024 season, the club has announced.

Both Sparks and Awtry made their Saltdogs debut in 2023.

Sparks, a 23rd-round pick of the Texas Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft, appeared in five games at the end of the 2023 season, recording three saves and racking up 10 strikeouts without a walk in six innings.

The 24-year-old spent the first three seasons of his pro career with the Texas Rangers, reaching as high as Double-A Frisco for three appearances in 2023. Sparks was drafted out of Aurora High School in Aurora, MO. The right-hander owns a career 4.24 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 93 and 1/3rd innings.

Awtry returns to Lincoln after he became a fan-favorite in his rookie season. The 23-year-old made his pro debut and played in 36 games, hitting .204 with five homers and 18 RBIs. Awtry also worked 18 walks in 120 plate appearances and finished with a .694 OPS.

Awtry finished his collegiate career at East Tennessee State after playing four seasons for Goldey-Beacom College.

The 'Dogs open the season at Fargo-Moorhead on Friday, May 10th. Lincoln's home opener is Thursday, May 16th against the Cleburne Railroaders.

