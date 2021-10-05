'Dogs Re-Sign Manager Brett Jodie

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs and manager Brett Jodie have agreed on a contract for 2022, the club has announced. Jodie will return to Lincoln after managing the 'Dogs in 2021.

"We're very excited to have Brett back for the 2022 campaign," President/GM Charlie Meyer said. "After a successful season last year, we are thrilled to have him for our push to bring an American Association championship back to Lincoln."

Jodie was hired in April after former manager James Frisbie took a job on the staff of the Detroit Tigers. With only weeks to prepare, Jodie managed the 'Dogs to a 53-47 record and had Lincoln within one game of its first playoff berth since 2017.

"I'm very fortunate to have the opportunity to manage the Saltdogs," Jodie said. "I've always heard great things about Lincoln and it was something that really grew throughout the year and I loved working with everyone in the organization - players, coaches, front office staff and ownership."

Jodie came to Lincoln from the Somerset Patriots - who became the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. In his eight years as a manager, Jodie has never had a losing season and has made the playoffs in all but two years - including an Atlantic League championship in 2015.

Jodie, 44, was a sixth-round pick out of the University of South Carolina by the Yankees in 1998 and eventually made eight Major League appearances with three career starts. He was named the eighth manager in Saltdogs history and worked this past year with hitting coach Tommy Gregg and assistant coach T.J. Zarewicz.

