'Dogs Rally Behind Roskam to Clinch Series against Explorers

LINCOLN, Nebraska - C Luke Roskam hit a bases-clearing double with two outs in the 8th inning, and the Saltdogs rallied for a 6-4 win over the Sioux City Explorers at Haymarket Park on Saturday night.

Roskam's go-ahead double was his third hit of the game his four RBIs led the 'Dogs (22-22) to a third straight win and fourth consecutive win over the Explorers (21-24).

Sioux City put two on in the 9th inning, but RHP Matt Cronin got the final out and picked up his fourth save of the year.

Lincoln took a lead on a sacrifice fly from 2B Nate Samson in the 2nd inning, but the X's took a 2-1 lead on a two-out, two-run double from RF Jake Sanford in the 5th inning.

The 'Dogs tied the game on Roskam's RBI single in the bottom-half of the inning and DH Yanio Perez hit a solo homer to make it 3-2 in the 6th.

The Explorers tied the game in the 8th inning on an RBI triple from SS Miguel Sierra. Sioux City then regained the lead with an RBI single from DH Wilfredo Gimenez.

The 'Dogs rallied once again in the 8th inning. Perez and RF Zane Zurbrugg reached on one-out singles before LF Aaron Takacs reached on a fielder's choice. With runners on the corners and two outs, Samson walked to load the bases. Roskam then scored all three with a double to deep left-center and the 'Dogs took a 6-4 lead.

LHP Tanner Brown allowed two runs over 5 and 2/3 innings, while RHP R.J. Freure worked 1 and 1/3 scoreless innings. RHP Carter Hope allowed two runs over 1 and 2/3 innings but picked up his third win.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 12:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

