Dogs Outlast Goldeyes in Extras

JACKSON, TN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (2-3) lost 9-5 in 11 innings to the Chicago Dogs at The Ballpark at Jackson on Saturday night.

Tied at 5-5 in the top of the 11th inning, the Dogs rallied for four runs to take their first lead of the night. Harrison Smith walked leading off and advanced to second two batters later when Brennan Metzger singled to left. Smith and Metzger each scored on wild pitches, while Ryan Lidge hit a two-out, two-run double to centre that capped the frame.

Paul Schwendel retired the Goldeyes in order in the bottom of the 11th to close out the game.

Winnipeg took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Raul Navarro singled through the left side leading off. Navarro then stole second, advanced to third on Tyler Hill's groundout to shortstop, and scored on a groundout to shortstop from Max Murphy.

In the bottom of the third, Milton Ramos drew a leadoff walk and took second when Zack Costello pushed a bunt single to the right side of the infield. Jay Gonzalez lined a double to left-centre that scored Ramos to make it 2-0. Two batters later, Kyle Martin slugged a three-run home run to right-centre.

Chicago (3-2) began chipping away in the top of the fourth when KC Hobson led off with a home run to right.

Grant Kay doubled home Ryan Lidge in the top of the seventh to pull the Dogs within 5-2. Two batters later, Michael Crouse hit a two-out, RBI single that scored Kay.

The Dogs scored twice in the top of the ninth to tie the game on an RBI single from Smith and an RBI fielder's choice from Crouse.

Kevin Marnon (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Dogs with two scoreless innings over the ninth and 10th. Willie Rios (0-1) took the loss in relief for the Goldeyes, allowing four earned runs in one and two-thirds innings.

Kyle Thomas started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on four hits over three and two-thirds innings. Thomas walked one and struck out two.

Garrett Christman started for Chicago and also took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on five hits in two and two-thirds innings. Christman walked two and struck out none.

Murphy made his second career pitching appearance in the top of the 11th, retiring the lone batter to face him and recording the final out.

The rubber game of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Eduard Reyes (1-0, 0.00) faces right-hander Connor Grey (0-0, 0.00). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

